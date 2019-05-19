GEORGE ROBERT ANDRIA, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed on Monday, May 13, 2019, knowing he was loved by family and friends. "He was appreciated for his sense of humor and wit. A unique life, a shooting star, seen once and not forgotten. He will be missed." He is survived by three sisters, Norma (Clint) Wright of Washington, DC, Rose Mary (Robert) Dixon of Venice, Fla., and Nancy Andria of Fairfax, Va. He was preceded in death by his mother, Farides (Ann) Andria; and father, Manuel Andria. A Celebration of Life with his friends and family is from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Columbia Street West, 135 W. Columbia St., Fort Wayne. Inurnment in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Perfect Paws Pet Rescue. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 19, 2019