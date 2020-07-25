GEORGE SPITLER, 94, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Harry Franklin and Martha Nellie (Kemery) Spitler. George served honorably in the U.S. Army during World War II and received a Bronze Star. He was a very talented artist and had an appreciation for art. Above all else he was a faithful friend and will be greatly missed. George was preceded in death by five children; his sister; and his good friends, Jack Salesman and Ralph Felver Jr. Graveside service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Matthew's Cemetery in Columbia City, Ind., with military honors. Arrangements entrusted to C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.