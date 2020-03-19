GEORGE W. DOCTOR, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Antwerp, Ohio, he worked at Navistar for 41 years, retiring in 2001. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He married his wife, Ruth A. (Lambert) Doctor, in 1964, they will celebrate 56 years of marriage this year. Also surviving are, children Robert W. (Sonda) Doctor, James (Karen) Doctor, Tina Doctor, Gerry (Treva) Doctor, Connie Telemaque; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one expected in May. The family has requested private funeral services. D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, is in charge of arrangements. Burial in Scipio Cemetery. Memorials to the Woodburn Children's Home. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2020