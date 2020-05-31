GEORGE W. IRMSCHER, M.D.,93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence. Born April 21, 1927 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late George M. and Mary B. Irmscher. George served his country in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. He worked as a surgeon in the Fort Wayne area and was a member of the Fort Wayne Medical Society, Indiana State Medical Society, and the American College of Surgeons. He was also a member of the Alumni Association of the University of Michigan School of Medicine and Carleton College, along with having been an active member at Plymouth Congregational Church. George served as a past board member for the Red Cross and Parkview Hospital. Participating and being a member of the Wawasee Yacht Club was among George's favorite pastimes. He is survived by his children, Susan Irmscher, George E. Irmscher, and David P. Irmscher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jane Irmscher. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Contributions in George's memory may be made to Super Shots or Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation. To share fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Irmscher family visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.