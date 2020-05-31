GEORGE W. IRMSCHER
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GEORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGE W. IRMSCHER, M.D.,93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence. Born April 21, 1927 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late George M. and Mary B. Irmscher. George served his country in both the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army. He worked as a surgeon in the Fort Wayne area and was a member of the Fort Wayne Medical Society, Indiana State Medical Society, and the American College of Surgeons. He was also a member of the Alumni Association of the University of Michigan School of Medicine and Carleton College, along with having been an active member at Plymouth Congregational Church. George served as a past board member for the Red Cross and Parkview Hospital. Participating and being a member of the Wawasee Yacht Club was among George's favorite pastimes. He is survived by his children, Susan Irmscher, George E. Irmscher, and David P. Irmscher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Jane Irmscher. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Entombment will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Contributions in George's memory may be made to Super Shots or Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation. To share fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Irmscher family visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved