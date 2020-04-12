GEORGE W. WALTERS, 95, of Fort Wayne, Ind. and formerly of Garrett, Ind., died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Bethlehem Woods, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Feb. 22, 1925 in Clarks Summit, Pa., he was the son of the late Leslie G. and Maimee (Wines) Walters. He married Doris Clabaugh on March 25, 1950 in Garrett and she died Feb. 15, 1984. George entered the United States Navy in 1942 at the age of 17, serving during World War II. He was on the Atlantic side, landing troops on shore by boat. George and Doris co-owned George's Sport Spot from June 1, 1956 to December 1987. George also worked as an inspector at Fruehauf Trailer for 37 years. George later married Florence DeMarco on June 29, 1985 and she died on Dec. 17, 2007. He was a member of the Garrett American Legion Post 178, 40 & 8, VFW and the of Corunna, Ind. George is survived by his son, Leslie (Linnia Walters) of Fort Wayne, Ind.; three stepdaughters; three grandchildren, and eight step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and 10 step-great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one step-great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. George was also preceded in death by his wives, Doris Walters and Florence Walters; step mother Dorothy (Burns) Walters; and a stepdaughter. Due to the restrictions on gatherings with COVID-19, a private service will be held at Thomas Funeral Home of Garrett, Ind. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Garrett, Ind. Memorials are to the of Corunna, Ind. "The family would like to thank Bethlehem Woods and Southern Care Hospice for the loving care given to George." Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind.

