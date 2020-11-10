GEORGE W. WILMER, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at home while surrounded by his loving family. George was born on March 23, 1933 at the Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, Ind. George excelled at all sports, especially track and basketball where he was a three-year varsity starter and leading scorer. After graduating from Wolf Lake High School in 1951, George attended Purdue University for a semester before returning home to help on the family farm. George started his career in concrete, in 1954, which culminated in his ownership of Wilmer Concrete until his retirement in 1998. George loved all sports and was a devoted fan of the Chicago Cubs and Indiana University, always rooting for the underdog. He loved to travel with his wife and family and his two favorite places were Gatlinburg, Tenn., and Mackinac Island, Mich., and he seldom missed an opportunity to stop at a casino. George was very proud of his Swedish heritage, as it played a big part in his personal identity. He never met a stranger and left an indelible impression on all who were fortunate enough to know him. George is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Dora "Dodie"; children, Eric (Karen), Ryan (Stacey) and Heidi (Reid); seven grandchildren; one step grandchild; three step great- children; sister Marie (Marv); and brother, John. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Esther Wilmer. A small, private ceremony is planned for immediate family. A celebration of life is being planned for Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be sent to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.