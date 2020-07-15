GEORGIA JAMES, formerly of Fort Wayne, peacefully transi tioned on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Fairburn, Ga. Surviving are her four children, Lee Williams, Stefanie (Reggie) Hinton, Sabrina (Dan) Swann, and Sherreda James; and sisters, Joyce Johnson, Remona (James) Gates and Janace Johnson, all of Fort Wayne, and Patrica (Lee) Brooks - Parker of Madison, Ala. She was preceded in death by husband, Rufus James; mother, and two brothers. Service will be held in Fairburn, Ga., on July 18, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store