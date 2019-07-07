GEORGIA K. KRUSE

Obituary
GEORGIA K. KRUSE, 64, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home in Fort Wayne. Born in Park Rapids, Minn., she was a daughter of the late Harry and Claudine McMill en. Georgia worked for AT&T, formerly Centennial, since 1987, primarily as a project manager. She is survived by her husband, Daniel J. Kruse; son, Jon D. Kruse, both of Fort Wayne; brother, Barry McMillen; sisters, Claudette Blaisdell, and Mary (David) Blaisdell. Georgia was also preceded in death by her son, Jason Anstine. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or the . To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 7, 2019
