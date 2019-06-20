GEORGIA KARST, 90, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. died June 17, 2019. Surviving are her sons, Terry (Maggie) Karst of Churu-busco and Gary (Jada) Karst of Fort Wayne; daughters, Joyce (Denny) Drury of Fort Wayne and Kim (Jack) Koehne of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Haworth of Fort Myers, Fla. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Karst in 2016; her daughter, Cheryl Powers in 2006; sisters, Marjorie Mickley and Avis Freds; and a brother, Wayne Allred. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Burial at Highland Park Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Charis House or St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019