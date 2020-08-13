1/1
GEORGIA LEE (WESTERMAN) FINTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GEORGIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGIA LEE (WESTERMAN) FINTON, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1949. She married Steven E. Finton on Jan. 3, 1967 and they were blessed with two sons, two daughters-in-love, seven grandchildren, two granddaughters-in-love, and two great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Family, close friends, her dogs, and relationship with Jesus were the joys of her life. Georgia spent her life serving others, including family and friends. She worked for many years as a daycare provider, and as a deli and bakery clerk at Roger's Grocery. She was quick to laugh and quick to love. Her heart was full of compassion and generosity for others. She loved to enjoy visits and meals together with family and friends, and loved to play games. Georgia will forever be remembered for trying to shoot the moon in Euchre. Though she suffered many challenges, she trusted God and courageously faced every difficulty with the grace He provided. Georgia is survived by her husband, Steven E. Finton; sister, Mary Ann (Cletis) England; half brother, Richard Westerman; children, Steven R. (Tabby) and Scott (Tonja); grandchildren, Rachel, Justin (Michelle), Ashlyn, Cordel (Paisley), Griffin, Nash, and Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Tempe, and soon to arrive, Ezra; and mother-in-love, Trudy Freeman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl Avalos and Richard Westerman; and siblings, Ricky Westerman, Peggy Glant and Rex Westerman. "Georgia was unique and precious, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her well. She was a blessing to every person she encountered. Because of her faith and relationship with Jesus Christ, she has gone to be with Him in Heaven." Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at First Assembly of God in Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Internment will be at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Ind., with a private graveside service held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved