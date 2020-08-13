GEORGIA LEE (WESTERMAN) FINTON, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1949. She married Steven E. Finton on Jan. 3, 1967 and they were blessed with two sons, two daughters-in-love, seven grandchildren, two granddaughters-in-love, and two great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Family, close friends, her dogs, and relationship with Jesus were the joys of her life. Georgia spent her life serving others, including family and friends. She worked for many years as a daycare provider, and as a deli and bakery clerk at Roger's Grocery. She was quick to laugh and quick to love. Her heart was full of compassion and generosity for others. She loved to enjoy visits and meals together with family and friends, and loved to play games. Georgia will forever be remembered for trying to shoot the moon in Euchre. Though she suffered many challenges, she trusted God and courageously faced every difficulty with the grace He provided. Georgia is survived by her husband, Steven E. Finton; sister, Mary Ann (Cletis) England; half brother, Richard Westerman; children, Steven R. (Tabby) and Scott (Tonja); grandchildren, Rachel, Justin (Michelle), Ashlyn, Cordel (Paisley), Griffin, Nash, and Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Tempe, and soon to arrive, Ezra; and mother-in-love, Trudy Freeman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl Avalos and Richard Westerman; and siblings, Ricky Westerman, Peggy Glant and Rex Westerman. "Georgia was unique and precious, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her well. She was a blessing to every person she encountered. Because of her faith and relationship with Jesus Christ, she has gone to be with Him in Heaven." Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at First Assembly of God in Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Internment will be at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Ind., with a private graveside service held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.