GEORGIA LEE RAMSEY, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Born Dec. 13, 1937, in Montgomery, Ala., she was the middle child of three and a daughter of Pleas Tate and Callie Young. Georgia and her younger brother Otis grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, where they were raised by their mother who would die when she was 13 years old. After the death of her mother, she moved to Indianapolis, Ind., with her father for a short period of time before finally settling in Miami, Fla., to live with her older sister Ella Mae. Not knowing this move, would be when and where she would meet the love of her life a couple houses away, Freeathur "Bill" Ramsey Sr. A few years later, Georgia and Bill would marry and out of their union five children were born. After their fourth child was born the family moved north to Fort Wayne. They were young but they worked together to give their children better opportunities than they had. God and family unity were her priorities. She was loving and devoted to her husband, children, their growth and success. She loved God and instilled strong Christian values in her children. Georgia was always curious and eager to learn. After raising her children, she enrolled in Ivy Tech College and earned an Associate's degree in Computer Science. She worked at General Electric for over 25 years. After retirement and the passing of her husband she made a life change and returned to Indianapolis. In her pastime she enjoyed reading and writing about various events of her life. She was a big fan of golf and loved watching Tiger Woods play. She was a faithful member of New Life Worship Center in Indianapolis; under the ministry of her youngest son, Pastor John F. Ramsey Sr. Georgia was a quiet person who loved to laugh and spend time with her children and grandchildren. Always focused on her family, she was so proud of them and their accomplishments. She was truly an awesome wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. A true woman of God. She is survived by her sons, Freearthur (Verna) Ramsey Jr. of Odessa, Fla., Major Lee (Bertha) Ramsey of Indianapolis, Ind., and John Fitzgerald (Alicia) Ramsey of Indianapolis, Idn.; daughters, Sandra Ann (Robert) Brooks of Cleveland, Ohio, and Annette Yvette (Dan) Taylor of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Dionne Ramsey, Kenneth Ramsey, Melissa Ramsey, Candice Ramsey, Major Ramsey Jr., Collin Ramsey, Courtney Ramsey, Fred Ramsey, Jason Bridges, Crystal Brooks, John Ramsey Jr., Jeremiah Ramsey, and Judith Ramsey. She has 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Sylvia Ramsey and Jessie Mae Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Freearthur Ramsey Sr.; parents, Pleas Tate, and Callie Young; and two siblings, Ella Mae Gibson and Otis Caullie.