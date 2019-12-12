GEORGIANN MARY BARNES, 73, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Chapman Place, Fort Wayne. Georg-iann was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late George and Nellie Barnes. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and was employed at NIPSCO for 38 years. Surviving are her brothers, Mike, Gordon (Barbara) and Kevin (Kelly) Barnes, all of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Mary Barnes. Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Inurnment will be in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 12, 2019