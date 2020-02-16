GEORGIANNA MAY HANKS, 73, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Born May 19, 1946 in Muncie, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Charles A. and Victoria I. (Boothby) Wine. Georgi anna had worked as a CNA at many different healthcare facilities and was an active member of Post 1421. Surviving her are her children, Cassondra (Marvin) Fording, Jeffrey (Sara) Mills, Rick (Sharla) Mills; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Chet Wine, Russell Lahr, and Kenny Wine; and sisters, Tina Nahrwold, Charlotte Couch, and Diana King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Chester E. Bingham and Richard L. Mills; and a number of brothers and sisters. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Contributions in Georgianna's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association or to the family in care of Cassondra Fording. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Hanks family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020