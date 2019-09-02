GEORGIEANNA "GEORGIE" BARGE (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
GEORGIEANNA "GEORGIE" BARGE, 76, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 18, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Richard Johnson and Nina (Bugert) Scherer. On May 27, 1961 she married Donald Barge at St. Peter's Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2013. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Georgie enjoyed boating on Lake Erie, flower gardening, and various crafts. Georgie is survived by her daughters, Patty Emrich and Deb Davis; grandchildren, Donald Barge II, Danielle Hartig, and Rickey Barge; five great-grandchildren; furbaby, Toby; brother, John (Roxie) Scherer; and a host of relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by brother, David Johnson, and sister, Julie Mabie. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Burial will follow the service at Riverview Cemetery. "A special thank you to Ashton Creek Nursing Home and Heartland Hospice." Memorial contributions may be made to - Chicago.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 2, 2019
