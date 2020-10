Or Copy this URL to Share

MOORE SR., GERALD A. "TONY": A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road, Fort Wayne. Out of an abundance of caution due to Covid-19, masks will be required.



