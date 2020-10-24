1/1
GERALD E. ARTHUR
GERALD E. ARTHUR, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Born Jan. 7, 1952, in Union City, Ind., he was the son of Betty (Hensley) and the late Francis Harold Arthur. He graduated from Wes-Del High School in 1970. Gerald held a Bachelor's and EdS degree from Ball State University and a Master's degree from Eastern Michigan University. Gerald worked as a teacher and school administrator for F.W.C.S. Before completely retiring in July of 2020, he served as a substitute principal and on the board of Aldersgate Academy. He was a long-time member of Aldersgate U.M.C. in Fort Wayne. Gerald enjoyed nature, working outside, traveling, reading Presidential biographies, and most of all being a son, husband, dad, and grandad. Gerald is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karen Arthur; children, Michael David (Leeann) Arthur and Rebecca Anne (Steve) Kaverman; grandchildren, Bethany, Carolynn, Brooke, and Jackson; mother, Betty Arthur; sister, Margaret Swanson; mother-in-law, Mary Anne Ogle; brother-in-law, Aaron (Cindy) Ogle; and a host of relatives and friends. Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, David Ogle; brother-in-law, Otha Swanson; and uncles, Leon Hensley and Harry Shelby. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Aldersgate U.M.C., 2417 Getz Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Aldersgate Academy, Aldersgate U.M.C., Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
