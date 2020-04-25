GERALD E. "JERRY" SCOTT, 91, of LaGrange, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla. Born April 6, 1929, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Jesse and Margaret (Rade maker) Scott. Jerry worked for Coachman Industries in Middlebury, Ind. He was a United States Navy veteran. Serving his country during World War II and the Korean War. Jerry was a member of the LaGrange American Legion Post 215 and the V.F.W. On Oct. 12, 1963, he married Edith M. (Kelly) Cottrill; she preceded him in death on Feb. 21, 2020. Surviving are his four stepdaughters, Nancy Lambright of New Haven, Ind., Suzanne (Charles) Cauwels of Boynton Beach, Fla., Rebecca (Larry) Taylor of Elkhart, Ind., and Debra (John) Kroemer of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren, several great- grandchildren, and great-great- grandchildren. Along with his wife, Jerry, was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Janet Albright on Dec. 1, 2019. Due to the current COVID restrictions, a private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Ind. A public graveside with military rites will be announced after the restrictions have been lifted. Memorials may be contributed in Jerry's memory to the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, PO Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2020