GERALD EUGENE JEROME, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home. Born March 31, 1928, in Van Wert, Ohio, he was a son of the late Kenton Jerome and Emma (Hummel) Johnson. Gerald proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. He was an insurance salesman with Franklin National Life and Kentucky Central Life and retired as a sales estimator with Protective Coatings. An avid fisherman, Gerald loved spending time with family at the lake and teaching his grandchildren how to fish. He attended Fellowship of Wesley Chapel, Churubusco, and was a member of the American Legion Post 98, Columbia City. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Todd Belvin) Jerome - Felger and Vickie (Chris) Arnold, both of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Teresa, Kory, Mary, Joshua, and Michael; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul Johnson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen (Couts) Jerome; son, Steven Jerome; daughter, Eugenia McOmber; and brother, Larry Johnson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Advantage Funeral Home, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior. Inurnment at a later date at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Fellowship of Wesley Chapel, Churubusco, Ind. For online condolences, please visit www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2019