GERALD EUGENE LONG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD EUGENE LONG.
Obituary
Send Flowers

GERALD EUGENE LONG, 83, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born Feb. 14, 1936, in Wood-burn. He lived his entire adult life in Fort Wayne and worked at Harvester for 29 years. Surviving are his children, Ron (Kim) Long and Judy (Gary) Gatton, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Lyndsey, Logan, Sophie, Whitney, and Heather; and one great-grandchild, Atty. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and grandson, Justin Gatton. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.