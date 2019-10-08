GERALD EUGENE LONG, 83, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born Feb. 14, 1936, in Wood-burn. He lived his entire adult life in Fort Wayne and worked at Harvester for 29 years. Surviving are his children, Ron (Kim) Long and Judy (Gary) Gatton, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Lyndsey, Logan, Sophie, Whitney, and Heather; and one great-grandchild, Atty. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; and grandson, Justin Gatton. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2019