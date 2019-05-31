GERALD F. "JERRY" VORNDRAN, 87, of Angola, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Aug. 12, 1931 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Emil E. and Mary E. (Dirig) Vorndran. He attended St. Andrew's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School, both in Fort Wayne. He married Barbara J. Schulz on July 17, 1954 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Fort Wayne. Gerald worked as a Food Services Consultant as well as other occupations before retiring. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force where he was a Staff Sargent. Gerald was a loving husband and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He liked playing cards, games and golfing with his friends. Surviving are children, David A. (Angela) Vorndran of Brownsburg, Ind., Steven A. Vorndran (Ginger Kilpatrick) of Fort Wayne, Ind., Sandra A. (Larry) Penick of Pleasant Lake, Ind. and Laura L. (John) Bell of Sandwich, Ill.; brothers, Robert Vorndran and Paul (Shirley) Vorndran, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sister, Anita Paul of Florissant, Colo.; and Gerald's significant other, Ilean DeWald of Angola, Ind. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, Dr. Erica (Andy Scaife) Duguid, Adam Vorndran, Andrew Vorndran, Lucas Bell and Kendal Bell; and his two great-grandchildren, Liam and Julia Scaife. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Vorndran, on Dec. 1, 2005; sister and brother-in-law, Rose Marie (Ray) Kallmyer; brother, Albert Vorndran; sister-in-law, Marilyn Vorndran; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frederick (Marilyn) Schulz. Funeral Service is noon Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Ind., with visitation from 11 a.m. to noon. Pastor John Boyanowski will be officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Ind. Memorials may be given to Angola VFW George Anspaugh Post 7205. Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2019