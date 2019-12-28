Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD G. "JERRY" COLEMAN. View Sign Service Information Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home 120 West Mill Street Ossian , IN 46777 (260)-622-4114 Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD "JERRY" G. COLEMAN, 82, of rural Ossian, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, on his beloved farm following a brief illness. Born March 31, 1937, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Clarence and Ruth Coleman. Jerry was a graduate of North Side High School, served in the U.S. Naval Reserves "Sea Bees," and worked at International Harvester (Navistar) as a Design Engineer, retiring after 43 years. He then worked 10 years for Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home. He was an active member of St. Mark Lutheran Church serving as Sunday school teacher, church council member, pageant director, and was the church representative helping support the Wernle Youth and Family Treatment Center. He also enjoyed getting together with the Navistar retiree's HERO group every month. He loved his family, gardening, golfing with Ron and his grandsons, mowing his lawn, and annual family fishing vacations in Minnesota. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Wilma J. (Grotrian) Coleman of Ossian; daughters, Beth (Curt Wessel) Coleman of Ellison Bay, Wis., and Mary (Kurt) Knott of Lima, Ohio; and grandsons, Adam and Spencer Knott. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard Coleman, Donald Coleman and Ronald Coleman; and sister, Cynthia Zehendner. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46777), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian (IN 46777). Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to Wernle Youth & Family Treatment Center or Visiting Nurse Hospice. He will be deeply missed, and fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Coleman family may be shared at



