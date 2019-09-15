GERALD "JERRY" HANNAH, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, with his loved ones by his side. Born in Paterson, N.J. in 1949, he was the son of the late Gavin and Mary Hannah. Jerry graduated from Villanova University and worked in Human Resources for many years. Jerry loved the outdoors, had a passion for college basketball (Go Nova!) and enjoyed reading in his spare time. Music was a big part of Jerry's life. He was an accomplished drummer in several rock n' roll and jazz bands. Most importantly, he cherished and loved spending time with his family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Maria; and brother, Edward (Susan). He also is survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas and Mary Ann Oberholtzer; and nieces and nephews in Indiana, New York and New Jersey. He was also preceded in passing by his sisters, Patricia and Mary Ellen. A celebration of Jerry's life is 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Emmanuel Community Church, 12222 W. US - 24, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Family and friends are also welcome to gather and remember him from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church. "Jerry loves his Lord Jesus and we rejoice that he is home and pain free." Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Community Church. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019