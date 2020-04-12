Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD J. "JERRY" COUTURE. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD J. "JERRY" COUTURE, 87, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born May 14, 1932 in Fort Wayne, Jerry was the son of the late Homer and Geraldine Couture and was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Jerry was a supervisor and draftsman in the Deeds Dept. of the Allen County Auditor's Office for 31 years, and received a "Proclamation" from the City of Fort Wayne on May 26, 1995. Jerry updated the county plat maps from rag paper to the mylar system and, when the computer systems became available, he developed the county key numbering system where each parcel has a unique key number. He enjoyed leatherworking and was an IU basketball and Notre Dame football fan. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Couture; sons, Greg (Karen) Couture of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jeff (Kathy) Couture of Indianapolis and David (Terri) Wichmann of Victor, Idaho; grandchildren, Benjamin, Cortni, Andrea, Alex and Mia and great-grandson, Elijah; sister, Mary (John) Ackerman of Fort Wayne, Ind,; brother, Bob (Marsha) Couture of Fort Wayne, Ind. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brothers, James and Donald Couture; sister, LaVonne Ellison. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial is at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes, Parkview Hospice or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. To sign the online guestbook visit



GERALD J. "JERRY" COUTURE, 87, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born May 14, 1932 in Fort Wayne, Jerry was the son of the late Homer and Geraldine Couture and was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Jerry was a supervisor and draftsman in the Deeds Dept. of the Allen County Auditor's Office for 31 years, and received a "Proclamation" from the City of Fort Wayne on May 26, 1995. Jerry updated the county plat maps from rag paper to the mylar system and, when the computer systems became available, he developed the county key numbering system where each parcel has a unique key number. He enjoyed leatherworking and was an IU basketball and Notre Dame football fan. Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Couture; sons, Greg (Karen) Couture of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jeff (Kathy) Couture of Indianapolis and David (Terri) Wichmann of Victor, Idaho; grandchildren, Benjamin, Cortni, Andrea, Alex and Mia and great-grandson, Elijah; sister, Mary (John) Ackerman of Fort Wayne, Ind,; brother, Bob (Marsha) Couture of Fort Wayne, Ind. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brothers, James and Donald Couture; sister, LaVonne Ellison. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial is at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to March of Dimes, Parkview Hospice or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close