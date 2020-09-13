1/1
GERALD J. "PEACH" COUTURE
1932 - 2020
GERALD J. "PEACH" COUTURE, 87, of Fort Wayne died Friday, April 10, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born May 14, 1932 in Fort Wayne, Jerry was a son of the late Homer and Geraldine Couture, and was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Jerry was a supervisor and draftsman in the Deeds Dept. of the Allen County Auditor's Office for 31 years, and received a "Proclamation" from the City of Fort Wayne on May 26, 1995. Jerry updated the county plat maps from rag paper to the mylar system and, when the computer systems became available, he developed the county key numbering system where each parcel has a unique key number. He enjoyed leatherworking and was an IU basketball and Notre Dame football fan. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Couture; sons, Greg (Karen) Couture of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jeff (Kathy) Couture of Indianapolis and David (Terri) Wichmann of Victor, Idaho; grandchildren, Benjamin, Cortni, Andrea, Alex and Mia; and great-grandson, Elijah; sister, Mary (John) Ackerman of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Bob (Marsha) Couture of Fort Wayne, Ind. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brothers, James and Donald Couture; and sister, LaVonne Ellison. A gathering of family and friends is noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are required and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice or the Multiple Sclerosis Society. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
