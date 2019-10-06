Guest Book View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD JAMES "JIM" LICHTSINN, 80, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Gerald was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Harold and Marjorie Lichtsinn. He was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Jim began working at Seyferts Potato Chip Company in 1969 until his retirement in 1989. He spent his formative years growing up in New Haven, and Leo, where he attended Leo High School. In his youth, "Jimmy" as he was referred to enjoyed spending his summers with his grandparents at the lake, where he learned to swim and fish, and maybe get away with skipping Sunday school? Jim was also an avid and agile roller skater, spending many Friday and Saturday nights at Bell's Roller Rink, where he met his future wife Pat. He enjoyed country music, especially Johnny Cash and George Jones. He was also an Elvis fan. Jim was a self-taught guitar player, playing by ear. He would often play his guitar for his three children, making up songs about them as he played and sang. And if you could persuade him, he was also a talented yodeler. Jim enjoyed dining out with his family at his favorite restaurants, Hall's Hollywood, and Pizza Hut at Northcrest, where he was endeared by so many of his favorite servers (especially Deb), who kept his coffee cup full. Jim also enjoyed buying scratch-off tickets, and on occasion he enjoyed playing the dollar slots. "Jim was a very generous, caring, and loving husband, father, and grandpa, or "Pop-Pop", as his great-grandchildren referred to him, and he will be greatly missed by his family, and all who knew him. Although he holds a special place in the hearts of all of his grandchildren, he is especially revered by two of his grandsons, Jacob and Kyle, whom he took into his home, becoming their foster parent, and taking care of them for over two years. In addition, his very first Grandchild, his Grandson Josh, had a very special relationship with his Grandpa. Josh was his Grandpa's very first Pizza Hut buddy, going with him every day after kindergarten. Samantha, one of Jim's Granddaughters who lived at her Grandparents home remembers the many card games her and her Grandpa use to play, while listening to her Grandpa's funny Quips. We hope he is laying on the beach, basking in the sun, drinking a Pepsi, and breathing easy in the light of our Lord!" Surviving are his beloved Wife of 57 years, Patricia (Gebhart) Lichtsinn; Daughter, Robin (Eric) Topp-Nevogt; two Sons, James (Jennifer) Lichtsinn and Rodney (Stephanie) Lichtsinn; Twin Brother, Harold "Jack" Lichtsinn; and Brothers-in-law, George Shuler, and Edward Gebhart; also 15 Grandchildren; 27 Great-grandchildren; a host of Nieces and Nephews; and his ornery cat, Oakley. He was preceded in death by his Mother-in-law, Sophia Gebhart; Sister, Marilee Shuler; and Sisters-in-law, Virginia Lichtsinn and Kate Gebhart; Brother-in-law, Robert Cummings; and a Sister-in-law, Valetta (Gebhart) Cummings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the To sign the online guest book, go to



GERALD JAMES "JIM" LICHTSINN, 80, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Gerald was born Nov. 27, 1938, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Harold and Marjorie Lichtsinn. He was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Jim began working at Seyferts Potato Chip Company in 1969 until his retirement in 1989. He spent his formative years growing up in New Haven, and Leo, where he attended Leo High School. In his youth, "Jimmy" as he was referred to enjoyed spending his summers with his grandparents at the lake, where he learned to swim and fish, and maybe get away with skipping Sunday school? Jim was also an avid and agile roller skater, spending many Friday and Saturday nights at Bell's Roller Rink, where he met his future wife Pat. He enjoyed country music, especially Johnny Cash and George Jones. He was also an Elvis fan. Jim was a self-taught guitar player, playing by ear. He would often play his guitar for his three children, making up songs about them as he played and sang. And if you could persuade him, he was also a talented yodeler. Jim enjoyed dining out with his family at his favorite restaurants, Hall's Hollywood, and Pizza Hut at Northcrest, where he was endeared by so many of his favorite servers (especially Deb), who kept his coffee cup full. Jim also enjoyed buying scratch-off tickets, and on occasion he enjoyed playing the dollar slots. "Jim was a very generous, caring, and loving husband, father, and grandpa, or "Pop-Pop", as his great-grandchildren referred to him, and he will be greatly missed by his family, and all who knew him. Although he holds a special place in the hearts of all of his grandchildren, he is especially revered by two of his grandsons, Jacob and Kyle, whom he took into his home, becoming their foster parent, and taking care of them for over two years. In addition, his very first Grandchild, his Grandson Josh, had a very special relationship with his Grandpa. Josh was his Grandpa's very first Pizza Hut buddy, going with him every day after kindergarten. Samantha, one of Jim's Granddaughters who lived at her Grandparents home remembers the many card games her and her Grandpa use to play, while listening to her Grandpa's funny Quips. We hope he is laying on the beach, basking in the sun, drinking a Pepsi, and breathing easy in the light of our Lord!" Surviving are his beloved Wife of 57 years, Patricia (Gebhart) Lichtsinn; Daughter, Robin (Eric) Topp-Nevogt; two Sons, James (Jennifer) Lichtsinn and Rodney (Stephanie) Lichtsinn; Twin Brother, Harold "Jack" Lichtsinn; and Brothers-in-law, George Shuler, and Edward Gebhart; also 15 Grandchildren; 27 Great-grandchildren; a host of Nieces and Nephews; and his ornery cat, Oakley. He was preceded in death by his Mother-in-law, Sophia Gebhart; Sister, Marilee Shuler; and Sisters-in-law, Virginia Lichtsinn and Kate Gebhart; Brother-in-law, Robert Cummings; and a Sister-in-law, Valetta (Gebhart) Cummings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Divine Mercy Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the To sign the online guest book, go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.