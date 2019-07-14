Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Father GERALD JOHN "JERRY" WERTH. View Sign Service Information Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 State Rd 930 E New Haven , IN 46774 (260)-493-4433 Send Flowers Obituary

GERALD "JERRY" JOHN WERTH, 76, a good and faithful servant, was called to his heavenly Father on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Denver, Colo. Born March 12, 1943, in York, Neb., he was the son of the late Gerhardt and Erma (Schaepler) Werth. He grew up in Seward, Neb., and graduated from Seward High School and Concordia Teachers College in Seward. He married Janet S. Sporhase on July 17, 1966 near Hampton, Neb. He began his teaching career at Trinity Lutheran School in Hobart, Ind., where he taught for 4 1/2 years. In 1970, he was called to teach at Central Lutheran School in New Haven, Ind., where he taught until he retired in 2005. At Central, he also coached many different sports including football, basketball, track, and wrestling. He also served as the school's athletic director for many years. In retirement, he continued to serve his church and community in various roles. He especially liked volunteering at the New Haven Food Bank and Parkview Hospital. At church, he filled many roles which included: Bible Class Teacher, Elder, Church Council, Ambassador for LLL, Evangelist Chairman, Stewardship Chairman, VBS Director, Lutheran Social Service Representative, and LSAA Member. He was a member of the St. Paul (Gar Creek) Lutheran Church in New Haven for many years and in recent years was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. One of the greatest joys of his life was spending time with his four grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of almost 53 years, Janet (Sporhase) Werth; children, Charles (Kelly) Werth of Roanoke and Sarah Werth of Fort Wayne; siblings, Joyce Lehmann of Leadville, Colo., and Elizabeth (Michael) Lutz of Utica, Mich.; and grandchildren, Mitchel Werth, Carter Werth, Owen Werth, and Leah Werth. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Eloris Andrews and Arliss Peter. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. The Rev. Thomas Eggold, Rev. Daniel Shaefer, and Rev. Michael Lutz officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Harper's Community Funeral Home 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial will take place at St. Paul Lutheran (Gar Creek) Cemetery, New Haven in a private committal service led by the Rev. Michael Blodgett and Rev. Ron Francis. Preferred memorials are to Central Lutheran School, New Haven. To share online condolences, visit



