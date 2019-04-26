|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALD LEON LOYD.
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals
|
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
St. Therese Catholic Church
|
2304 Lower Huntington Road
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Therese Catholic Church
|
2304 Lower Huntington Road
GERALD LEON LOYD, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages. Born May 30, 1928, in Portland, Ind., he was a son of the late Bert and Wilma (Bech dolt) Loyd. He served as a U.S. Marine during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion 241, Marine Corps. League, V.F.W., D.A.V., and the Chosen Frozen - Few. He retired in 1986 from the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier after 33 years. He had also worked for Trainers Service Station for 20 years and Sherry Lab for five years. Gerald was a very active member of St. Therese Catholic Church, where he served in many capacities, was a member of NALC 116, NARF, and was a Boy Scout leader for many years. Surviving are his sons, William H. (Yuko) Loyd of Cibolo, Texas, Brian T. Loyd of Fort Wayne, Donald S. (Bruce Jones - Deceased) Loyd of Fort Wayne, and David P. (Jennifer) Loyd of Broomfield, Colo.; daughters, Nancy M. Loyd of Cleveland, Ohio, Louise A. (Ron - Deceased) Kline of Fort Wayne, and Barbara J. (fianc‚ Rick Wagner) Clemens of Lyndhurst, Ohio; grandchildren, Carlton Clemens, Julie Loyd, Nick Clemens, and Lucy Loyd; and great-grandchild, Landen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anita Loyd; son, Robert L. Loyd; brother, George Loyd; and sisters, Virginia Zimmerman and Mary Ann Stoltz. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46809). Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery. Preferred memorials in Gerald's memory may be made to Honor Flight. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Loyd family at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|