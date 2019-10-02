GERALD M. WARNER

Obituary
GERALD M. WARNER, 86, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Scribner Thomas) Warner; children, Gerald E., Joani, John "Nelson", Janet, Ruth, Rebecca, Kevin, and Kenny; a sister, Joan Sheets; many grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, and a granddaughter. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with calling one hour prior. Burial will follow in Lehman Cemetery, Payne, with Military graveside services. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Gideon's International or the Alzheimer's Foundation. To send online condolences, visit www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 2, 2019
