GERALD "JERRY" P. MOORE, passed peacefully surrounded by his children Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, due to Covid-19. He lived an abundant, yet humble 31,269 days. Born the ninth of 11 siblings, he was a son of William E. Moore and Frances Kline Moore. A graduate of Central Catholic in 1953, he continued his education by playing football for the University of Tennessee for one year. After returning back to Fort Wayne, he married the love of his life Patricia E. (Tyler) Moore, 1937 to 2014. Out of their marriage of 57 years came six children, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. A police officer for the F.W.P.D. for 20 years. Along with driving for Advance Transportation for the next 20 years, he also drove for SACS as a substitute bus driver. He was also one of the founding members of PAL football and was active in "shop with a cop" charities for families. Jerry loved to tell jokes! He also enjoyed wood working, mowing his yard, going out to breakfast, socializing with friends, playing cards, and watching his great-grandchildren's sporting events. He was a kind, caring, generous, funny, and loving man who cared deeply about his family. He lived a very full life and will be greatly missed. Surviving are his children, James (Nancy) Moore, Lynne Moore Herrmann, Patrick Moore (deceased), Peggy (Raymond) Pruitt, Julie (Daniel) Wagner, Maureen Moore; grandchildren, Jenifer (Dennis), Lindsey (Brian), Brendan, Daniel (Morgan), Sarah (David), Jeremy, and Scott (Andrea); great-grandchildren, Jade, Cole, Trevor, Tanner, Aidan, Conrad, Lily, Zoe, and Selah; two siblings, Janice (Moore) Ianucilli and William (Becky) Moore; brother-in-law, Michael (Patricia) Tyler; and sister-in-law, Catherine Tobin. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 112 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. For those who are unable to attend mass, please feel free to drive in the procession to the cemetery. Everyone must be in the line at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception by 10:45 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to PAL Football or Shop With A Cop Charities. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com