GERALD P. "JERRY" MOORE
MOORE, GERALD "JERRY" P.: Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 112 S. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. For those who are unable to attend mass, please feel free to drive in the procession to the cemetery. Everyone must be in the line at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception by 10:45 a.m.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2020.
