REV. GERALD WAYNE RINGENBERG, 97, went to be with his Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Harlan, he was the son of the late Henry and Edna (Zeimer) Ringenberg. He faithfully served in pastoral ministry for over 70 years at North Mount Zion Community Church, Continental, Ohio, First Missionary Church, Cleveland, Ohio, Woodburn Missionary Church, Woodburn and Rehoboth Community Missionary Church, Albion. He is survived by his sons, Roger (Carol) and Gary (Kathy Lynn) Ringenberg both of Fort Wayne; foster daughter, Yvonne Nigh of Woodburn; son-in-law, Dave (Cherie) McDeavitt of Longview, Texas; brother, Ralph Ringenberg of Elkhart; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephew, great-nieces, and -nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Violet (Egly) Ringenberg in 2013; daughter, Dorcas McDeavitt in 2014; and sister, Mary Evelyn Swedberg in 2020. Private graveside service followed by a celebration of life and memorial service to be held at Woodburn Missionary Church at a later date. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to Woodburn Missionary Church, Fort Wayne Alumni & Resource Center or World Partners Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven.