GERALDINE A. "JERI" SPILLERS, 79, of Colon, Mich., passed away at the Laurels of Coldwater on Sunday, June 16, 2019, after an extended illness. Born Nov. 15, 1939, in Sherwood, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Doris (Danbury) Wiard. On May 11, 1958, she married Roger G. Spillers in Fort Wayne where they resided until retiring back to Colon. Jeri worked in Fort Wayne at Magnavox for seven years. She enjoyed traveling and gardening in her younger days and watching her soap operas in her later years and always enjoyed her time at the lake. Jeri is survived by her husband, Roger G. Spillers of Colon; two sons, David (Amanda) Spillers of Colon and Thomas (Robyne) Spillers of Magnolia, Del.; one daughter, Sharon Gatchell of Decatur, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy and Gene Lawton; and one sister, Josie Dambra. A funeral service celebrating the life of Jeri Spillers is 11 am.m Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM from the funeral home, with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Schipper Funeral Home LTD. in Colon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Colon Fire and Rescue. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon.

