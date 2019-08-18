GERALDINE (GERRY) ANN RAUPFER, 90, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Born on Nov. 24, 1928 in Fort Wayne, Gerladine was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Bertha Goodman. She was a charter member of St. Jude's Catholic Church where she attended grade school and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1946. She married James Raupfer in 1949. Gerry was active in Fort Wayne Woman's Club, the Woman's Club of the Philharmonic, Jr. Woman's Club, Alpha Gamma Nu Sorority, Cameo, Gourmet of Fort Wayne, Gadibouts, Daughters of Isabella, and was also active in St. Jude's Altar and Rosary Society and Senior Club. Gerry enjoyed playing cards, going on bus trips and going to lunch with friends. Gerry is survived by her daughter, Sharon Black and son Ed (Gwen) Raupfer; granddaughter, Janet Black; and grandson-in-law, Todd Crago; sister-in-law, Karen Raupfer; plus many nieces and nephews. Gerry was also preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and her granddaughter, Kelly Crago; her brothers, Joe Goodman, Don Goodman; and her in-laws, Eloise (Bob) Harmeyer and Don Raupfer. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or to Masses. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 18, 2019