GERALDINE J. "GERRY" THOMPSON
GERALDINE J. "GERRY" THOMPSON, 89, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Aug. 31, 1930 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Gerry graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1948. She retired from Lincoln National Bank in 1993 after 26 years of service. She was a long time and devoted member of St. Vincent Catholic Church. Gerry also was a volunteer at Miss Virginia's Mission House, St. Mary's Soup Kitchen and the Lincoln Museum. Gerry is survived by her children, Dennis (Barbara) Thompson, Rebecca (Bruce) Wilson, both of Fort Wayne, Ind., Mary Beth (Michael) Pearce of St. Louis, Mo., and Lorraine (Mark) Manuszak of Indianapolis, Ind.; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Annrita McClain of Fort Wayne, Ind. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Wayne Gerald Thompson; father, Miles S. MomMer,; stepmother, Nina Mommer; and mother, Marguerite Mommer (Snyder); and sister, Deloris Ehle. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary service beginning at 7 p.m. Entombment to follow the service at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Miss Virginia's Mission House, or St. Mary's Soup Kitchen.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
