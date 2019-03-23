GERALDINE K. "JERRY" JOHNSON, 80, of Decatur, Adams County, died on Friday, March 22, 2019, 4:26 a.m., at her residence. Born July 17, 1938, in Adams County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late William H. Johnson and Eva P. (Boch) Johnson. She married Carl D. Johnson on June 12, 1956 in Decatur, Ind. Jerry faithfully attended Decatur Church of God. She enjoyed getting together with her Pleasant Mills High School alumni. Jerry was in several different square dancing clubs and also served as president of several. Jerry was a homemaker. "Jerry was always very upbeat, loved everybody, and you could always count on a hug." She was a very talented cook. Surviving are her husband, Carl D. Johnson of Decatur, Ind.; sons, Carl Dee Johnson of White Cloud, Minn., and Wayne (Lori) Johnson of Bradenton, Fla.; daughters, Eva M. (Phil) Hughes of Columbia City, Ind., and Jodi (Chad) Johnson of Ossian, Ind.; sister, Shirley Everett of Decatur, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Gerri Mavis, Wayne Johnson, Mike Davis, Amber Steed, Ryan Steed, Jenna Steed, and Chloe Johnson; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Richard and Bill Johnson; and seven sisters, Juanita Young, Lorraine Allen, Patricia Zimmerman, Betty Jean Johnson, Mary Royer, Beatrice Hawkins, and Dorothy Hunziker. Private family services will be held. Preferred memorials to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALDINE K. "JERRY" JOHNSON.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 23, 2019