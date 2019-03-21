Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERALDINE M. "JERI" KREBS. View Sign

GERALDINE M. "JERI" KREBS, 87, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at Chapman Place in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Marie Schwei zer. She married Russell E. Krebs: he preceded her in death in 2007. Jeri worked as an office manager for A & P Tool and Dye retiring in 1986. After her retirement she worked for Armstrong Flowers for 13 years. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Jeri enjoyed gardening and acrylic painting. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Sullivan (Sterling); grandchildren; and sister, Joan. Jeri was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Krebs. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 124 or Concordia Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



