GERARD (JERRY) CHARLES STEPHANY, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Born in Rochester, N.y. on April 17, 1922, Jerry was a loving father, Papa, and great-Papa. Surviving are children, Cathy (Pam) Emig, Sandy (Jim, who lovingly cared for Jerry) Odle, Steve Stephany; nine grandchildren and spouses; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nephew, Kent (Jean) McIntosh; and great-niece Jennifer (Tom) Scoggins. He is also survived by his former wife, Emily Stephany, and former son-in-law Doug (Carol) Emig. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church of South Whitley, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Aboite Baptist Church, Fort Wayne, or Honor Flight.