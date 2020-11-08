1/
GERARD CHARLES (JERRY) STEPHANY
1922 - 2020
GERARD (JERRY) CHARLES STEPHANY, World War II U.S. Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Born in Rochester, N.y. on April 17, 1922, Jerry was a loving father, Papa, and great-Papa. Surviving are children, Cathy (Pam) Emig, Sandy (Jim, who lovingly cared for Jerry) Odle, Steve Stephany; nine grandchildren and spouses; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nephew, Kent (Jean) McIntosh; and great-niece Jennifer (Tom) Scoggins. He is also survived by his former wife, Emily Stephany, and former son-in-law Doug (Carol) Emig. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at First Baptist Church of South Whitley, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Aboite Baptist Church, Fort Wayne, or Honor Flight.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of South Whitley
NOV
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of South Whitley
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
2403 East Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
2604904060
