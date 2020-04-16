GERHARD L. WITTE, 91, of Decatur, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital. Gerhard was united in marriage to June E. Reppert on July 22, 1951; she preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2004. Surviving are his son, Lynn (Judy Jane) Witte of Schentz, Texas; daughter, Denise (Nicholas) Everett of Decatur, Ind.; son, Bradley Witte of LaFontaine, Ind.; sisters, Dorothy (Raymond) Schaper of Woodburn, Ind., Laura (Norbert) Merkle of Ohio City, Ohio, and Lavera (Duane) Linker of New Haven, Ind.; seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sisters,and their husbands, Marie and Wilbert Bradtmueller and Lorena and Marvin Hockemeyer; and three brothers, Clarence Witte, Wilhelm Witte Jr. and Alvin Witte. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. "A drive bye" visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. When a visitor arrives, they will be directed to follow a path which allows them to greet the family. Visitors must remain in their vehicles at all times. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department. Preferred memorials to ACCF - Alzheimer Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind.

