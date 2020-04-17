WITTE, GERHARD L.: Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. "A drive bye" visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. When a visitor arrives, they will be directed to follow a path which allows them to greet the family. Visitors must remain in their vehicles at all times. This has been approved by the Adams County Health Department. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020