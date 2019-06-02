GERROLD "JERRY" D. JOHNSON, 85, passed Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Gleason, Tenn., he was a son of the late Polk and Dona Johnson. He had worked for Boseker Machine Works, Bowmar Aerospace and Harvester. He was a member of Christ's Hope Ministries and Church. He is survived by his life companion, Mary; nephew, David (Donna) Johnson and her children, Debbie (Randy) Dellinger, Shelley (Mark) Mawhorter, Robbie (Ken) Tomlinson, Bryan (Johna) Peterson, Carol (Tim) Hollis, and John (Jenny) Peterson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie; brother, Harold; great nephew, Kyle; Mary's son, Bill Tomlinson and her great-grandson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Christ's Hope Ministries and Church or Asbury United Methodist Church, in Albion. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019