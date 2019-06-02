GERROLD D. "JERRY" JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GERROLD D. "JERRY" JOHNSON.
Service Information
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-2508
Obituary
Send Flowers

GERROLD "JERRY" D. JOHNSON, 85, passed Thursday, May 30, 2019. Born in Gleason, Tenn., he was a son of the late Polk and Dona Johnson. He had worked for Boseker Machine Works, Bowmar Aerospace and Harvester. He was a member of Christ's Hope Ministries and Church. He is survived by his life companion, Mary; nephew, David (Donna) Johnson and her children, Debbie (Randy) Dellinger, Shelley (Mark) Mawhorter, Robbie (Ken) Tomlinson, Bryan (Johna) Peterson, Carol (Tim) Hollis, and John (Jenny) Peterson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie; brother, Harold; great nephew, Kyle; Mary's son, Bill Tomlinson and her great-grandson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Christ's Hope Ministries and Church or Asbury United Methodist Church, in Albion. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.