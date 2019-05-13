GERTHA M. JORDAN, 85, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. She was a daughter of the late Willie Sr. and Lura Johnson. As a native of Evergreen, Ala., she relocated to Fort Wayne in 1947. Shortly after, she united with Pilgrim Baptist Church where she was an active and faithful member. She retired from International Harvester Truck (now Navistar) after more than 30 years of service. For years she was active in the Oxford Neighborhood Association. Surviving are her sons, Michael D. (Jerri), David A. (Toni) and Richard E. Jordan; sister, Eualeen (James) Chapman; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her infant son, Dexter E. Jordan; siblings, Erma Bolden, Verna Rembert, Willie Johnson Jr., Ellis Dailey, Alberta Perry, Milton Johnson and Ernestine Hides. Service is 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay Street, with viewing starting at 4 pm. Interment in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 13, 2019