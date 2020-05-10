GERTRUDE "GERT" HOFFSCHNEIDER, 90, of Fort Wayne, joined her dear husband Dale in God's Glory on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born March 17, 1930, in Sioux Falls, S.D., she was a daughter of the late Gustave and Anna (Eggert) Steffen. Gert began 53 years of married life with Dale Hoffschneider on July 15, 1956 in Long Beach, Calif. As an educator, she believed there was no child that couldn't be taught. An avid organist, Gert treasured her American Guild of Organists membership. As a long-time member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Gert served in Christ Care and as a substitute teacher. Surviving are her sons, Joel (Bonnie) Hoffschneider of Fort Wayne and Jonathan (Roxanne Allegretti) of Stafford, Va.; three grandchildren, Melissa (Steve) Wright, Michelle and Benjamin. Her sons, Fred and Charles; brothers, Fred. Emmanuel, Gary, Martin, and Roger; sisters, Bertha Hussman, Meta Found, Anne Schultz, and Doris Jurgenson all came to Glory before her. A Celebration of Life will be held TBD at Concordia Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Gert's behalf to Concordia Lutheran Church and School. and Heart to Heart Hospice of Fort Wayne. D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral in Charge of arrangements. To sigh the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2020.