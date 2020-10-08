1/1
GERTRUDE I. "SUE" PUTT
1932 - 2020
GERTRUDE I. "SUE" PUTT, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born Nov. 29, 1932 in Churu -busco, Sue was the daughter of the late Willis E. (Bud) and Mildred (Schroeder) Shlater. She retired from Supermarket Service with 25 years of service. Surviving are her five sons, Kenn (Kay) Putt of New Haven, Ind., David (Pat) Putt of Huntington, Ind., Richard Putt of Columbia City, Ind., Jeffrey (Paula) Putt of Lymon, Neb., and Michael (Ronda) Stewart of Fort Wayne; along with two daughters, Patty Romero of Grand Saline, Texas and Pam (Chris) Dandrea of Zeeland, Mich.; along with 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; along with a brother, Jim Shlater of Tri Lakes, Ind. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Wayne L. Putt; and her brother, Robert Shlater of Churubusco. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Hockemeyer and Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Viewing also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the funeral home. Preferred Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association and Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 8, 2020.
