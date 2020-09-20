1/1
GERTRUDE M. JOKER
GERTRUDE M. JOKER, 78, of Ossian, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital after a brief illness. Born Dec. 1, 1941 in Allen County, Gertrude was the daughter of the late Ernest L. and Virgil (Dinger) Gerardot. She married Robert L. Joker on Dec. 20, 1968; he survives. She worked as a homemaker while her children were younger and then at a number of businesses in customer service, including Markle Hardware, and then retiring from Ossian State Bank in 2004. She attended Living Faith Missionary Church. Also surviving are her daughters, Johanna (Greg) Campbell of Bluffton and Joyce (Chuck) Kilbride of New Haven; grandchildren, Kenny Holderman, Ellie (Tyler) McAchren, Danny (Alicia) Holderman, and Angela (Ray) Riner; five great-grandchildren; a large extended family; and her cat, Peanut. A memorial service for Gertrude is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Living Faith Missionary Church, 17718 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798), with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Memorials to the Wells County Animal Shelter or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Joker family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 20, 2020.
