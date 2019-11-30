GILBERT COONROD, 95, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Chapman Place Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Born in Allen County, he was the son of the late Frank and Ernestine "Mary" (Bonjour) Coonrod. He was an active member of St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, New Haven. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Gilbert was a 60-year member of the American Legion Post 330, New Haven and attended the Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to Washington, DC. He retired from the Teamster's Local 414 and was a truck driver for C.W. Transport. He enjoyed bowling, cards, golf, horses, motorcycles, and traveling with his wife Ruth Ann. He is survived by his children, Karen (Donald) Rorick of Frankfort, Mich., Jan (Lynn) Ehle of New Haven, Marcia (Tim) Meyer of Warsaw, Marlene (Terry) Rennie of Henderson, Nev., Mark (Christine) Coonrod and Carla (Walter, Jr.) Trabert, both of Columbia City; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Ruth Ann (Mourey) Coonrod; son, Michael Coonrod; son-in-law, Andy Wheeler; grandson, Alex Trabert; two brothers, two sisters, and three great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday at St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church, 15535 Lincoln Hwy E, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Father Ben Muhlenkamp officiating. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with a Prayer Vigil at 4 p.m. Burial at the church cemetery, with Military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Louis Academy or Honor Flight Northeast Indiana. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 30, 2019