GILBERT "GIB" D. RIEBERSAL, 81, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Leesburg Regional Medical Center, Leesburg, Fla. Born Jan. 16, 1938, in Wood burn, Gib was a son of the late Hilda (Woebbeking) and Henry Riebersal. After graduating from Woodburn High School, he attended Indiana University and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business. Gib was an accountant in the manufacturing industry. After 28 years, he retired as General Manager from Philips Electronics, Auburn Ind. Upon retiring Gib fulfilled his lifelong desire of farming for 10 years. His greatest joys in life were God, family and enjoying God's creation. Gib will be sadly missed by his wife of 57 years, Arlene (Gerig); children, Craig (Sarah) Riebersal, Cammie (Rob) Gillis and Marcy (Craig) Phillips; twin brother, Hilbert "Hib" (Beverly) Riebersal; and grandchildren, Jacob and Zachary Gillis, Cale, Dane and Marlee Phillips. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marlin. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St., Woodburn (IN 467970, with viewing one hour prior. Viewing also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the church. He will be laid to rest at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are to Christ Lutheran Church or Woodburn Lutheran School. Fond memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 26, 2019