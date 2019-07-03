GILBERT F. KRANTZ, 80, of Indianapolis, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born Feb. 3, 1939, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Anthony H. and Martha B. Krantz. Gilbert proudly served his country in the Indiana Air National Guard and received his Associates Degree in Engineering from Purdue University. He married Sandra L. Wallace, May 21, 1966, and was employed as an engineer for Indiana Bell Telephone for 27 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of Pioneers of America and a former Troop Leader for the Boy Scouts of America. Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra L. Krantz; sons, Kevin W. and Brian G. (Katie) Krantz; grandchildren, Calvin and Emerson Krantz; and brothers, Greg and Gary Krantz. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, with visitation two hours prior from noon to time of service. Memorials are suggested to Boy Scouts of America. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 3, 2019