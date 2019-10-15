|
|
GILBERT W. BULTEMEIER, 96, of Decatur, Ind., died on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest. Born Dec. 11, 1922, of Preble Township, Adams County, he was a son of the late Herman Bultemeier and Emma (Kiefer) Bultemeier. He was united in marriage to Imogene A. Heckman on Sept. 20, 1947, in Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim: she survives. Gilbert was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and held various offices within the church. He was also a member of the Adams County Historical Society. He worked for Decatur Wire Die Services, Inc. and also had previously been employed with Hoosier Wire Die in Fort Wayne. Gilbert was also a lifelong farmer. Gilbert enjoyed spending time with his family and he was very talented at woodworking. Surviving are his wife, Imogene A. Bultemeier of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Deanna (David) Sinn of Decatur, Ind.; four grandsons, Christopher (Shannon) Sinn, Mark (Samantha) Sinn, Jason (Nicole) Monnier, and Johnathon (Kim) Monnier; 12 great-grandchildren, Devin Monnier, Jordin Monnier, Madisyn Monnier, Coleson Monnier, Ava Monnier, Shauri Sinn, Sean Sinn, Cameron Sinn, Kayla Feller, Kiara Sinn, Kloee Sinn, and Kalan Sinn; and great-great-grandchildren, Mia Monnier, Maci Monnier, Jackson Monnier, Hendrix Monnier, Kaven Small, and Eliana Sinn. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Powell; three sisters, Linda Striker, Erna Tuttle and Leona Worth; and one brother, Gerald Bultemeier. Prayer service is 10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Ossian. Pastor Samuel Wirgau officiating. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Woodcrest Chapel. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian, Ind. Preferred memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Heart-to-Heart Hospice, or donor's choice. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2019
